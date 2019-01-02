LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Singer Ariana Grande says she is single, but not ready to mingle.

The ‘Thank u, next’ singer came across a fan’s post on Tuesday with the headline: “Who Is Ariana Dating Now?!”

The 25-year-old was curious to find out the answer, reports eonline.com.

“Can they tell me too?” she replied to one follower before making it clear she is not with anybody.

“Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It’s no one,” Ariana wrote on Twitter. “Please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

Grande broke off her short-lived engagement to comedian Pete Davidson last year.

Instead of dating, the singer has a few other things on her agenda. For starters, Grande is kicking off the ‘Sweetener World Tour’ on March 18 in New York.