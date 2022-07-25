Jason Momoa was involved in a head-in collision with a motorcyclist over the weekend, but reports claim that no one was badly injured in the accident.
First reported by TMZ, the ‘Aquaman’ star was driving his Oldsmobile on Old Topanga Canyon Road in Los Angeles when a motorcyclist coming in from the opposite direction rammed into the front left side of Momoa’s car and bounced of his windshield before landing on his feet. The accident occurred when both vehicles were coming around a curve in the road.
Reports claim that the motorcyclist rolled over the bonnet of the car and on to the other side without sustaining any major injuries. He was later transported to a hospital for checkup.
Momoa is currently awaiting the release of his next big DC adventure with ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ which is slated to release in March 2023 and stars him opposite Amber Heard who’s been in the media this past few months on account of her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Momoa will also been seen in the third season of the AppleTV+ series ‘See’, which saw its trailer drop at the San Diego Comic Con, which concluded on Sunday.