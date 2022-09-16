In a memoir Anne Heche worked on over the past year, the actor shared candid thoughts on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s.
“I was labelled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman,” Heche wrote in ‘Call Me Anne,’ which Start Publishing has scheduled for January. Heche, whose films included ‘Donnie Brasco’ and ‘Wag the Dog,’ died August 14 at age 53 after a car crash in Los Angeles.
In her lifetime, Heche said that Hollywood effectively blacklisted her because of her being with DeGeneres.
“There were no words to describe how I felt,” Heche wrote in her book, a sequel to the memoir ‘Call Me Crazy,’ published in 2001.
Start, an independent publisher based in Hoboken, New Jersey, shared the excerpt this week with The Associated Press. The book’s publisher, Jarred Weisfeld, says that he signed a deal with Heche in May and that she had turned in a manuscript shortly before she died. She will also write about having Harrison Ford as a mentor, along with stories about Alec Baldwin, Ivan Reitman and Oliver Stone, among others.
The book’s release was first announced by Publishers Weekly. Heche had mentioned writing a memoir during a podcast earlier this year, in which she promised that “some of the truths” about her and DeGeneres would be included.