Actress Anne Hathaway has become pickier when it comes to work since she had children.

A mother to Jonathan, six, and two-year-old Jack with her husband Adam Shulman, the 39-year-old actress explains that any project she is asked to take on has to be good enough for her to justify spending time away from her children as well as worthwhile for her audience, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“The kids thing has made me a bit choosier because something has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they’re so precious to me and they’re the most sacred part of my life by a long shot,” she said.

US actress Anne Hathaway leaves folowing the screening of the film "Armageddon Time" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

“So, when I do accept something it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time I’ve spent away from them. I’ve always felt a responsibility - with mixed results - for the audience who are going to see the project that I’m going to work on, I take it very seriously.”

“Your time is your life and your life is worth while it together. And the idea that I’m asking you for your time and your money to watch me do this thing that I love to do, it has to be worth it, it really does.”

The Oscar-winning star, who has played roles in films such as Disney comedy “The Princess Diaries” and took on the role of tragic prostitute Fantine in musical drama aLes Miserables’, added that she wants to be the “best actor” she can be with her choice of roles.

Actor Christopher Plummer (right) presents the award for best actress in a supporting role to Anne Hathaway for "Les Miserables" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP

Speaking on aThe Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham’, she added: “So there’s that side of it, and then also I want to be the best actor I can.”