Actress Anne Hathaway says the lockdown has brought along a set of challenges for her as a parent.
Hathaway has sons Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Shulman.
Talking about her biggest challenge as a mother during lockdown, she said it was the “laundry”. However, she went on to share how motherhood has provided her with “tonnes of opportunities”.
“I’m always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mum, I’ve found tonnes of opportunities,” she said in an interview.
“There’s obviously a learning curve — you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you’re doing everything wrong, especially in the early days. But it’s more than just a challenge,” she added.
The actress also revealed what the pandemic has taught her. She said that “the way we live and love is what we’ll be remembered by”.