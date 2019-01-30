Actress Angelina Jolie has bagged a role in the Taylor Sheridan directorial ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’.
The film is based on the script from Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name. It revolves around a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder.
The character details of Jolie have not been revealed yet, reports Variety.
Being produced by Garrett Basch and Steve Zaillian, the film’s shoot will commence in May.
Apart from ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, Jolie will also be seen in ‘Maleficent II’, which is scheduled to release on May 29, 2020.