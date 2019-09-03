tab 190903 Angel Has Fallen-1567499885200
Lionsgate and Millennium’s ‘Angel Has Fallen’ ruled the box office during an expectedly quiet Labor Day weekend. The third entry in the action franchise generated $11.5 million (Dh42.23 million) over the weekend and should close out the holiday with $14.4 million.

Without any new nationwide offerings from a major Hollywood studio, those ticket sales were enough to maintain first place on domestic box office charts. After two weekends in theatres, the Gerard Butler-led ‘Angel Has Fallen’ has earned $43.6 million.

Blumhouse Tilt and OTL took on the last weekend of summer, closing out popcorn season with ‘Don’t Let Go’.

The supernatural thriller debuted with $2.4 million from 920 North American theaters and is expected to finish the holiday weekend with $3 million.

David Oyelowo stars as a detective working to solve the murder of his niece (portrayed by Storm Reid) when he surprisingly gets a phone call from her.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Lance Reddick, left, and Gerard Butler in "Angel Has Fallen," directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Hollywood's summer season came to a close Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, with a whimper, as Butler's action thriller topped the box office for the second weekend and ticket sales on the season finished 2% behind last year. The Labor Day weekend is traditionally a quiet one for movie theaters. No major releases entered the marketplace, allowing the third installment in the “Fallen” series to stay on top with an estimated $11.6 million. (Jack English/Lionsgate via AP) Image Credit: AP
