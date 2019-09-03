Lionsgate and Millennium’s ‘Angel Has Fallen’ ruled the box office during an expectedly quiet Labor Day weekend. The third entry in the action franchise generated $11.5 million (Dh42.23 million) over the weekend and should close out the holiday with $14.4 million.
Without any new nationwide offerings from a major Hollywood studio, those ticket sales were enough to maintain first place on domestic box office charts. After two weekends in theatres, the Gerard Butler-led ‘Angel Has Fallen’ has earned $43.6 million.
Blumhouse Tilt and OTL took on the last weekend of summer, closing out popcorn season with ‘Don’t Let Go’.
The supernatural thriller debuted with $2.4 million from 920 North American theaters and is expected to finish the holiday weekend with $3 million.
David Oyelowo stars as a detective working to solve the murder of his niece (portrayed by Storm Reid) when he surprisingly gets a phone call from her.