Paul McCarntney is second on the list, while U2 is third. Ed Sheeran is ‘fastest riser’

Broadway giant Andrew Lloyd Webber has leapfrogged Beatles legend Paul McCartney to become Britain’s wealthiest musician with an estimated fortune of $1 billion(Dh3.6 billion), according to the Sunday Times Rich List, published Thursday.

Lloyd Webber, 71, wrote the scores for musicals ‘Cats’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Evita’ and was described by the New York Times as “the most commercially successful composer in history”.

McCartney and his US wife Nancy Shevell’s fortune has dropped by an estimated GBP70 million (Dh300 million) to GBP750 million (Dh3.5 billion), with Irish band U2 in third place with a joint worth of GBP583 million.

Singer/songwriter Elton John, subject of new Hollywood biopic ‘Rocketman’, was in fourth place, with GBP320 million, while Rolling Stones icons Mick Jagger and Keith Richards occupied the fourth and fifth spots.

Contemporary star Ed Sheeran, currently packing out stadiums around the world, was the fastest riser, doubling his wealth in the last year to GBP160 million, overtaking soul singer Adele.