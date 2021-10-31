From ‘Knives Out’ and ‘No Time to Die’ to a ‘John Wick’ spin-off in the works, there appears to be no stopping Ana de Armas.
The young actress, who made a fleeting appearance in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, is in talks for a Ballerina spin-off where she plays a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.
According to Deadline, Len Wiseman is poised to direct the action-thriller, with the script penned by Shay Hatten, known for Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’.
It remains unclear whether Keanu Reeves will make a fleeting appearance in the movie.
De Armas has rapidly emerged as the Hollywood It girl, with the actress starring in ‘The Gray Man’, directed by the Russo brothers, along with Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’.
Meanwhile, the fourth installment of ‘John Wick’ is scheduled to release next May.