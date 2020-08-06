Alyssa Milano Image Credit: AP

Actress Alyssa Milano has opened up about her battle with COVID-19, saying she felt she was dying.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old actress revealed that she tested positive, after taking three other tests that had indicated she was negative for the coronavirus, reports etonline.com.

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick,” she wrote while sharing a picture of herself wearing an oxygen mask.

“Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE,” she added.

The actress continued to narrate her ordeal, saying: “After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19.”