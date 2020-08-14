Washington: Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child.
The news was confirmed by a source close to the couple to CNN on Thursday. They are already parents of two:- 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles.
Cited by CNN, the speculation around the pregnancy began after the family appeared together in the newly released music video of Legend's -- 'Wild'
The music video, clocking in at three-minute and 26-seconds, Legend is seen embracing his model-wife, as she cradles her small baby bump.
The Oscar-winning singer and the American model got married back in 2013.