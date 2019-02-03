The DGA ceremony proved another disappointing night for Bradley Cooper, the actor-turned director of musical romance ‘A Star is Born.’ Cooper made his directorial debut with the movie, as well as acting in it, but on Saturday he lost both the DGA award for best feature film as well as the prize for first time feature film director. The first time director award went to Bo Burnham for young adult drama ‘Eighth Grade.’ ‘A Star is Born’ has garnered multiple nominations, including eight Oscar nods, but neither Cooper nor lead actress Lady Gaga have secured major awards so far.