Adele Image Credit: TNS

English singer-songwriter Adele will assume hosting duties for the October 24 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ (‘SNL’) with R’n’b songstress H.E.R. as the musical guest.

‘Saturday Night Live’ announced the news on Sunday, following the third episode of the show’s 46th season, Variety reported.

Adele, who has not released new music since her 2015 album ‘25’, took to Instagram to share her excitement about hosting the show.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right,” the singer penned down in the caption. “But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” she added.