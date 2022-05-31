Actress Margaret Qualley, of ‘Maid’ fame, and musician Jack Antonoff are reportedly engaged after less than a year of dating.
People magazine reported a source as saying that the couple are ready to get hitched.
This comes soon after Qualley was spotted wearing a beautiful diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival, which she attended for the premiere of her new movie ‘Stars at Noon’.
Antonoff, 38, and Qualley, 27, have kept their relationships out of the limelight for the most part. They started dating in the summer of 2021 when they were photographed engaging in a bit of PDA in August.
They went red carpet and Instagram official in March this year, when they attended the Critics’ Choice Awards and she shared pictures from their event with the caption, “Date night.”
Qualley, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, is best know for her work on the his Netflix drama ‘Maid’ and the mini-series ‘Fosse/Verdon’.
Antonoff is a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and record producer, who is also the lead singer of rock band Bleachers. He is the recipient of six Grammy Awards and has worked with a number of major stars such as Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey.
They both have famous exes; Qualley previously dated Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf, who she allegedly split up with after singer FKA Twigs accused the actor of physical and sexual abuse.
Meanwhile, Antonoff famously dated ‘Girls’ actress and director Lena Dunham.