Former child star has been a resident of Dubai ever since she took a break from Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan in a Netflix film Image Credit: Twitter.com/lindsaylohan

American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan, who is set to make her acting comeback with a new Netflix movie, recently shared her excitement to be back on sets, saying that she “couldn’t be happier.”

The actress, who’s been a resident of Dubai ever since her hiatus from Hollywood, took to her social media accounts to share how she felt returning to a film set. “Back at work and couldn’t be happier! Action! @netflix @netflixfilm.”

Over the weekend, Netflix had released the first look of Lohan’s forthcoming Christmas rom-com, which still remains untitled.

The star has largely foregone acting in recent years, so this movie — which will stream during the holiday season next year — marks her return to the screen. The film also stars Chord Overstreet opposite Lohan.

In the movie, Lohan plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” (according to the logline), who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas,” reported Variety.

George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez are also a part of the cast.

After withdrawing from acting when opportunities dried up for her because of her personal issues, Lohan moved abroad, living in both Europe and Dubai.

In October, the ‘Mean Girls’ star announced she was partnering with digital content company Studio 71 for the as-yet untitled project.

“I’m excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lohan wrote on Instagram. “I’m looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.”

Lohan’s last big on-screen experiences have been sporadic. She starred in Paul Schrader’s 2013 movie, ‘The Canyons’, appearing in a West End production of ‘Speed-the-Plow’ in 2014, recurring on the British TV comedy ‘Sick Note’ in 2018, starring in the MTV reality show ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ in 2019, and later that year, appearing as a judge on the Australian version of ‘The Masked Singer’.

In late 2019, on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, Lohan told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to “come back to America and start filming again,” and “taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan’s last film was the 2019 movie ‘Among the Shadows’. She rose to fame with ‘The Parent Trap’ (1998), which she followed up with ‘Freaky Friday’, ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’, ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Just My Luck’, ‘Herbie Fully Loaded’ and ‘Georgia Rule’.

Janeen Damian is directing the untitled Lohan rom-com, and it was written by Damian, Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. Its producers are MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian.