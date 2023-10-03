Actress Jodie Turner Smith is still proudly wearing her wedding ring despite her split from actor Joshua Jackson.
She shared photos of herself on social media, seemingly not bothered with the divorce.
The ‘Queen & Slim’ actress took to Instagram to show off the outfit she wore on September 23, which was 10 days after she and the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum officially separated, for the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week, as per Page Six.
However, in the photos shared by the 37-year-old, she made no mention of the pair’s split in the caption and instead focused on Gucci’s new collection.
In the photos taken, the British actress was sporting her wedding ring on that finger while rocking a striking gray bandeau-style top with a dagger-shaped cutout.
The revealing top left her abs on full display as she only partially covered up with a chic gray double-breasted sport coat that was draped over her shoulders.
She completed her fashion aesthetic with a monochrome colour palette, complete with baggy gray high-waisted jeans, which she paired with a black Gucci belt.
However, the fashion wear that the actress sported was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some people praised Turner-Smith for being essentially ‘unbothered’ while others voiced their confusion over her choice to post as if nothing was different.
“Nothing celebrities post is true. Nothing. They are sooo fake that even they themselves don’t know who they really are anymore,” a user commented.
In the documents, obtained by ‘Page Six’, the actress asked for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Janie. However, she did not request spousal support.