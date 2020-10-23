Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam will flaunt her acting skills in a Swedish short film titled With You.
‘I had been waiting for an opportunity to do a Swedish project for sometime. 'With You' is based on a very strong socially relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma. It has been an enriching but an emotionally exhausting experience. The short film is intense and sends out a very strong message for the audience,’ she shared.
Elli was recently seen in Mohit Suri's ‘Malang’. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film ‘Paris Paris’ and the Kannada release ‘Butterfly’.
‘I love learning a new language and the challenge of understanding and feeling the culture behind it excites me a lot. I love to live many lives through my films. I have learnt Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and French for my films and I'm also currently learning another language as I'm soon going to make my debut in another regional film industry,’ Elli added.