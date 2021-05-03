Timothee Chalamet, the breakout star of Oscar-winning 2017 movie ‘Call Me By Your Name’, is all set to co-host the Met Gala according to reports.
The 25-year-old actor, who will next be seen in sci-fi flick ‘Dune’, is known for his eclectic and modern style on the red carpet and while out and about.
The annual Met Gala, which had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, will return this year with the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ on September 18.
A star-studded fashion parade, the event is formally called the Costume Institute Gala and raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Every year, it sees celebrities pull out all the stops to dress up according to the theme and in the most dramatic way possible. While the event is usually held on the first Monday of May, this year it’s being held in September as, according to Page Six, the organisers are hoping things are more “normal”.
Apart from Chalamet, reports have claimed that other hosts include young poet Amanda Gorman and famed designer Tom Ford.
Famous faces that have made their mark on the Met Gala red carpet include Rihanna, Madonna, Lupita Nyong’o, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.
Last year’s theme was meant to be ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’, which would attempt to trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present in celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary. Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone would have been the celebrity hosts.