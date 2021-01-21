He was in good spirits as he waiting in line to get the jab

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzengger was in good spirits as he received his COVID-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium, even quoting lines from his movies for fun.

In a video posted on social media, Schwarzengger can be seen in an SUV getting reading to get the jab, and right before he does he jokingly tells the medical provider: “Put that needle down!” The joke was a reference to a line from his 1996 Christmas comedy, ‘Jingle All the Way’.

In the caption for the post, and in the video clip, the 73-year-old film icon couldn’t help but throw in another line from his most famous role.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!” he wrote. The last line is, of course, from the movie ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’.

The actor’s positive personality also shone in October 2020 when he underwent heart surgery. At the time, Schwarzenegger posted a picture from his hospital bed with a thumbs up and said he was feeling “fantastic”. He said on social media that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.