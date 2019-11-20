Rapper Aaron Carter, who was reportedly admitted into a hospital, has been spotted in public after a long time.
Carter was seen wearing his hospital wristband and appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight, which was why he had been admitted to the medical facility.
A few days ago, the 31-year-old took to Instagram and posted a picture himself lying on a hospital bed.
“Momma’s gonna take care of me,” he captioned the image.
According to reports, Aaron’s mother, Jane, took him in to see doctors because he weighed just 52kg down from his previous weight of 72kg.