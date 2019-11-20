Singer was seen wearing his hospital wristband and appeared to have lost a lot of weight

Rapper Aaron Carter, who was reportedly admitted into a hospital, has been spotted in public after a long time.

Carter was seen wearing his hospital wristband and appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight, which was why he had been admitted to the medical facility.

A few days ago, the 31-year-old took to Instagram and posted a picture himself lying on a hospital bed.

“Momma’s gonna take care of me,” he captioned the image.