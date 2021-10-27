A video game based on the ‘A Quiet Place’ franchise is currently in development and due for release in 2022.
The game is being created by Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME, and is said to be an “untold story of survival in the ‘A Quiet Place’ universe”.
“This first official video game set in the terrifying ‘A Quiet Place’ universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous,” said a statement from Saber Interactive. “The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal-based studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer Group company behind the hit game ‘World War Z’ and the upcoming ‘Evil Dead: The Game’.”
‘A Quiet Place’ is a 2018 American science fiction horror film directed by John Krasinski, starring himself and wife Emily Blunt. A sequel, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, was released in May 2021, with Krasinski returning to the director’s chair and the main cast also returning with the addition of Cillian Murphy.