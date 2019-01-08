For all those complaining that they cannot peep their head inside a multiplex without being accosted by muscle-bound hunks with magical abilities, things are unlikely to get much better in 2019. The Marvel big guns will roll out in April’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, March’s ‘Captain Marvel’ and July’s ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’. The first will reveal how the world puts itself back together after Thanos’s climactic finger snap in last year’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and the latter two take place before and after the big purple meanie destroyed half the galaxy’s intelligent life forms. Meanwhile, the main movie from Warner Bros-owned DC this year will be the ostensibly kid-friendly ‘Shazam!’, about a skinny teenager who is given the power to identify obscure pop music tracks transform into a hulking costumed crime fighter simply by uttering the name of the hokey golden age hero.