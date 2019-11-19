Liam claims Noel and his team are trying to get his account shut down

Singer Liam Gallagher has called out his brother Noel for trying to “shut down” his Twitter account, even as Noel slammed his sibling’s social media rants as being the reason behind the failure of their band Oasis to reunite.

Noel had recently rubbished the idea of the band getting back together after he claimed every message his brother posts to Twitter is a “nail in the coffin” of a potential reunion.

Liam, 47, took to Twitter on November 18 to claim that Noel’s next move is to try and get his Twitter account removed, reports The Mirror.

The former Oasis frontman told his 3.2 millions followers: “So news reaches me from a far that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets. Did dums good luck you little [expletive] c’mon you know LG x [sic].”