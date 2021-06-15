1 of 10
SLENDER MAN: Best pals from a small town Hallie, Chloe, Wren, and Katie go online in search of the Slender Man, a tall, thin, terrifying person with no identifiable features on his face. Katie inexplicably vanishes two weeks later on a class trip to a famous cemetery. The girls become convinced that the legend of the Slender Man may be all too real as they search for her. It has a Rotten Tomato rating of 8 per cent.
THE APPARITION: Kelly and Ben are plagued by terrifying incidents in their home, and they discover that a parapsychology experiment at a university created a creature that is now tormenting them. Fear fuels the malicious ghost, who torments the pair no matter where they flee. Kelly and Ben turn to a paranormal researcher in a desperate attempt to save their lives, but even with his help, it may be too late. The Apparition has a Rotten Tomato rating of a measly 3 per cent.
PROM NIGHT: When a disturbed high-school teacher murders the family of the girl he loves, Donna, in an attempt to compel her into a relationship with him, he is apprehended and imprisoned. Years later, at her high school prom, Donna is about to see the murderer for the second time. Will Donna and her companions be able to get away from the psychopath? With a Rotten Tomato rating of 7 per cent, we know that this is one of the worst horror films of all time.
OUIJA: Following Debbie's untimely death, Laine discovers an antique Ouija board in Debbie's room and attempts to use it to say farewell to her friend. Instead, she connects with a spirit known only as DZ. As strange things start to happen, Laine enlists the help of others to figure out who DZ is and what it wants. As the friends investigate further, they discover that Debbie's death was not unusual and that until they figure out a way to close the portal they've discovered, they'll meet the same fate. It has a 6 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
THE DEVIL INSIDE: Isabella Rossi, Maria Rossi's daughter, is searching for answers twenty years after her mother murdered three people. Isabella journeys to an Italian institution for the criminally insane, where Maria is being held captive, to determine whether her mother is mentally ill or possessed by a demon. Isabella seeks to heal Maria with the help of two teenage exorcists and fights four demons in a battle for her mother’s life. The Devil Inside has a 6 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
THE FOG: The town of Antonio Bay, Oregon, was founded on the blood of a colony of lepers, and the town's founders obtained their money by murdering them. However, following generations were kept in the dark about what they have done. Elizabeth Williams comes back to Antonio Bay to visit her family, just as a statue honouring the founders is about to be revealed to the public when an unusual fog descends on the town. The fog is rated at 4 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
FLATLINERS: Five young med students take part in a risky and deadly experiment in order to learn more about the enigma of death. The daring adventure begins when they induce near-death experiences by temporarily stopping each other's hearts. As their trials get more dangerous, they must address their previous crimes while dealing with the paranormal effects of travelling to the Otherworld. It is rated 4 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
FEAR.COM: When four victims are discovered in the midst of New York City's industrial degradation and urban muck, brash new detective Mike Reilly hooks up with ambitious Department of Health researcher Terry Huston to figure out what caused their violent and unexplained deaths. The only thing the victims have in common? Each of them died 48 hours after visiting the website feardot.com. It has a rating of 3 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
BLESS THE CHILD: Maggie's heart is touched when her sister Jenna presents her with an autistic newborn named Cody, who becomes the daughter she has always desired. Six years later, Jenna reappears in her life and abducts Cody with her mysterious new husband, Eric Stark. Despite Maggie's lack of legal rights to Cody, FBI agent John Travis assists her. It has a 3 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
ONE MISSED CALL: When Beth Raymond sees the murders of two acquaintances, she realizes there is more going on at work than just a fatal coincidence; both victims hear their horrible final moments on cell phones days before they die. Despite the fact that the cops assume Beth is insane, detective Jack Andrews believes her. Together, they try to figure out what's behind the ominous warnings before it's too late. It has a 0 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
