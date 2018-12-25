Marvel spent more than a decade getting to the point where Thanos made his climactic finger click. We all knew it had to happen, yet this was still one of the biggest shocks ever seen in mainstream cinema. Household names — Spider-Man, Black Panther, most of the Guardians of the Galaxy — snuffed out in a millisecond, as well as half the intelligent creatures of the Marvel universe. This was the kind of moment only ever seen before in the comics, one almost impossible to imagine happening on the big screen. Yet there it was. It happened. And the MCU may end up being all the better for it.