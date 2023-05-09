1 of 10
Hollywood film and television writers went on strike last week, demanding higher pay and other benefits, in the first work stoppage in nearly 15 years. The strike has affected production of late-night TV shows and production at major studios. Here's a look at what's been affected.
STRANGER THINGS: The production of season 5, the last of the 'Stranger Things' series, will not go ahead during the strike, the Duffer brothers said recently on Twitter. "Writing does not stop when filming begins," the show's executive producers and creators said in support of the strike, adding that they hope a fair deal is reached "soon" to enable work to resume. The fifth season was supposed to begin filming in June. The news is likely to disappoint fans of the most-streamed show of 2022.
COBRA KAI: The writers of the Netflix martial arts comedy-drama have put down their pencils, and there are no writers on set, co-creator Jon Hurwitz said. "These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary," he said in a tweet.
YELLOWJACKETS: The writer's room on the Showtime psychological thriller stopped work after only one day on Season 3, said Ashley Lyle, one of the creators. "It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I'm very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal," she said on Twitter.
GOOD OMENS: Promotional events lined up for Neil Gaiman's fantasy series on Amazon's Prime Video may be affected, too. Although the second season is complete and set to come out this summer, Gaiman, a member of the WGA, said last week on Twitter that he might not be able to participate in promoting the show given the strike.
THE TONIGHT SHOW: The 'Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon is off the air until further notice, NBC said in a statement. At the Met Gala the night before the strike started, Fallon came out in support of the writers, saying, "I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, and I support them all the way." NBC will pay the show's staff for two weeks, and Fallon will cover the pay for a third week, Sarah Kobos, a photo researcher on the show, said on Twitter.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', too, is off the air until further notice, NBC said in a statement. Meyers had addressed the strike in a late-April episode.
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT: 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on CBS will air repeat episodes because of the strike, the company said.
BLADE: The Marvel Studios vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali is set to be delayed because of the strike, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Blade was supposed to begin filming in Atlanta in June but has become the first big-ticket movie to be stalled.
LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER: Prime Video's 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series based on JRR Tolkien's novels is one of the few shows to continue production despite the strike, Variety reported. The series, which is set to finish filming within the next 20 days, is continuing without two of its executive producers who are bound by the strike rules, the report said.
