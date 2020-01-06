Charges come as movie mogul’s high-profile sex crimes trial opens in New York

Harvey Weinstein leaves State Supreme Court in New York, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault in relation to two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

The charges against the disgraced movie mogul came just as his high-profile sex crimes trial opened in New York.

According to the charge sheet, Weinstein on February 18, 2013, allegedly went to a hotel in the Los Angeles area and raped a woman after pushing his way into her hotel.

The next day, he allegedly assaulted a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.