Gulf News engages with creative minds on developing innovative ideas

And then comes the work people don’t always see:research, outlining, writing, getting feedback and rewriting. For me, writing is rewriting. The first draft is where you’re discovering what the story could be. Every draft after that gets you closer to what the story actually wants to become.

You might have an incredible idea, an interesting world or even a beautiful image, but then you have to ask: Who is this about? What do they want? What’s stopping them? What are they willing to do to get it? And what happens to them because of those choices?

That process taught me one of the most important lessons I’ve learned as a writer: your experience might give you the spark, but craft is what turns it into a story. You still have to research, rewrite, collaborate, take notes and sometimes let go of things you love in order to serve the story.

I chose this topic because I work in development at Image Nation Studios, but I’m also a writer myself. I’ve experienced both sides of that process. I’ve seen ideas that are only a sentence slowly become scripts, and eventually become films.Being part of Image Nation Studios and working closely with the teams developing and producing stories for audiences in the UAE and around the world has given me a close view of how that journey works in practice. I wanted to demystify that journey for emerging filmmakers and show them that every film they admire once started as something very small.

There are three things I want people to leave knowing. First, where to look for stories, because I think we sometimes search too far when some of our strongest ideas are already around us. Second, how to take an idea and actually build a story from it through character, conflict, research and rewriting. And third, that filmmaking is collaborative. A script may begin with one person, but a film is built by many.

And most importantly, make things. Write the short film, shoot something with your friends, make mistakes and learn from them. Your creative voice is not something you sit down and decide one day. It develops through the work. The more you create, the more you begin to understand what kinds of stories you naturally gravitate towards and what you actually want to say as a filmmaker.

It also helps to practise pitching to different people. Explain the film to someone who knows nothing about it and see what they remember afterwards. What confused them? What excited them? What questions did they immediately ask? That feedback can tell you a lot about how clearly you are communicating your vision.

The pitches that stay with you are usually the ones where the filmmaker understands exactly what their project is. Their excitement becomes contagious. You finish the pitch wanting to ask another question, and I think that is one of the best signs that a pitch has worked.

One of the first things I look for is what makes the idea distinct. It doesn’t necessarily have to be something that has never been done before. Most stories share elements with stories we already know. What matters is the perspective and what this particular filmmaker is bringing to it.

Before pitching, you should be able to strip the project down to its most essential elements. If you understand the heart of your story, you don’t need twenty minutes to explain why it is interesting. You should be able to make someone understand the potential of the film relatively quickly, and then allow the conversation to expand from there.

I think it starts with asking questions. An initial idea might only be a character, a situation, or even a single scene. The development process is about understanding what is underneath that idea. Who is the story about? What do they want? What is stopping them from getting it? Why does this story need to be told?

I chose this topic because, working in development at Image Nation Studios, I get to see a lot of ideas at different stages. We work across film, television and documentaries, and part of that process is understanding what makes a story connect and how it can be developed for an audience. Sometimes you come across a genuinely interesting idea, but the filmmaker struggles to communicate what makes it exciting. I think pitching is a skill that can be learned, and it’s an important one because a great idea still needs someone else to believe in it before it can become a film.

There are three things I want people to leave with. First, how to identify the core of their idea and explain it simply. Second, how to communicate what makes their project different and why an audience would want to watch it. And third, how to pitch with confidence without feeling like they have to memorise a speech or oversell their project.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.