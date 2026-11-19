GTA VI players must complete the main story and 61 challenges before unlocking cheats
If you were planning to cheat your way into playing GTA VI, I’ve got some bad news for you. Your cheat codes do nothing. Well, at least you can’t use them until you’ve completed the main story campaign.
That’s a sharp break from earlier games. In GTA V and most games before it, you could start causing chaos from the first minute of a new save. This time, cheats stay locked until you’ve completed Jason and Lucia’s story, after which a new Cheats tab appears in the Progress menu, according to Vice.
Almost every cheat has its own challenge attached, and there are 61 in total. The requirements range from the practical to the odd. Infinite ammo requires 25 silver medals at the shooting ranges, while a golden movie filter asks you to spend four hours holding hands with your partner. Another asks players to survive six minutes at a six-star Wanted level.
And if you’re trying to use cheat codes, keep in mind it can disable your ability to save your game. Along with that, it also blocks your ability to unlock the GTA VI trophy list. So may want to play the game as it's meant to be played.
Some fans seemed happy with the decision to wait till the end. A fan on twitter wrote, “Rockstar really said finish the story first, then you can cause chaos”.
Not everyone is thrilled about the wait. Replying to a post about the unlock rules, X user Micheal Kennelly questioned the point of cheats that only appear once you’ve beaten the story, when there’s hardly any game left to play.
According to Vice, here are the steps to reportedly unlock cheat codes in GTA 6
Step 1: Complete the main GTA 6 Story
Step 2: Access cheat page in your menu.
Step 3: Complete in-game challenges to unlock a specific cheat code.
Step 4: Open up your phone.
Step 5: Hold L1 and R1 and then enter the cheat code sequence with your d-pad.
With demand high, plenty of sites already claim to have complete codes. However, some of them are recycled. Beware, because lists of “GTA 6 cheat phone numbers” starting with 1-999 are recycled GTA V codes, and dialling them does nothing. Rockstar games are entered in the game, never installed.
For many players, that’s the point. Rockstar seems to want a first run through Leonida played straight, with cheats as a reward for those who finish it. For anyone who just wanted a tank on day one, the wait has begun.