Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is returning to Dubai to bring the laughs via his ‘Funny Is Funny World Tour’ on May 14 at the Coca-Cola Arena.
“I am looking forward to returning to Dubai. It’s been almost three years since I was last there, and I can’t wait to be back on-stage at the Coca-Cola Arena,” he said in a statement.
Koy is known for his relatable brand of comedy that touches upon his life experiences and his vibrant family.
The comedian started his career performing at a Las Vegas coffee house, and has since gone on to take the stage at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, Chase Center in San Francisco, Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines and ICC Theatre in Australia.
He has also forged a career on the big and small screen. Koy is set to star in comedy film ‘Easter Sunday’, releasing in August, which is loosely based on Koy’s life experiences and will be set around a Filipino family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.
He also has a number of Netflix comedy specials to his name and will shoot for his fourth one on March 25 and 26 at the Forum in Los Angeles. He has also appeared on over 140 episodes of ‘Chelsea Lately’. (Fun fact: Koy is dating Chelsea Handler.)
Don’t miss it!
Jo Koy will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on May 14 at 9pm. Tickets start from Dh180 and are available online. All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show will remain valid for the new date.