South Korean singer Jimin's first solo album Face, just surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, and fans are ecstatic. It's the fastest album by a K-Pop soloist to hit this milestone.

Park Jimin, a member of the K-pop band BTS, released the EP (extended play) album with six songs on March 24.

A live video posted by the singer yesterday on the K-pop fan community website, Weverse, shows the singer interacting with fans while playing the songs from the new album. The live video has over 138 million likes.

The album started making and breaking records from the first day of its release.

On the first day, the album’s title track 'Like Crazy' shot up on Spotify, a popular audio streaming service, becoming the biggest solo song by a Korean soloist to debut on several Spotify charts.

The song featured on Spotify Global, USA, UK, Chile, and many other countries.

Meanwhile, the album itself recorded the biggest solo album debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify in 2023.

By the third day of release, 'Like Crazy' rose to the top of the Spotify Global chart, making Jimin the first and only Korean soloist in history to reach number one on the Spotify Global Daily Top Songs Chart.

According to the South Korean entertainment news website allkpop.com, there are only two other Korean acts to reach this peak on the chart, and both are group acts.

Last week, Face was also seen topping Billboard’s weekly music poll.

According to billboard.com: “Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 24) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s six-track project as their favourite new music release of the past week.”

Fans flocked to social media to congratulate the singer and share reviews of the album.

Twitter user @chiarashii posted: “We are so proud of him, Jimin is the standard exactly!”