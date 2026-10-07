Eva Marie Saint, Hollywood Golden Age star and oldest living Oscar winner, dies at 102

According to AP, she said it was her husband, television and stage director Jeffrey Hayden, who convinced her to accept the role that would become her other signature part: Eve Kendall, the cool, mysterious spy in Hitchcock's 1959 thriller "North by Northwest" who seduces Grant's character on assignment and then genuinely falls for him. In a 2014 Vanity Fair interview, Saint recalled that Hayden offered to look after the children so she could go somewhere quiet and reread the script, and she credited him with steering her right.