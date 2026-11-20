The romance goes all the way back to 2021, when they went public
Wedding bells are about to ring for Miley Cyrus, and it turns out she already sang us the invitation.
According to TMZ, the pop star and her longtime love, Maxx Morando, plan to exchange vows this weekend somewhere in Southern California. The outlet’s Thursday (November19) report leaned on insiders in the couple’s circle.
The finer points of the big day remain under wraps, but fans may have been handed a spoiler last month. During the encores of her Hollywood Bowl shows, Morando joined her for the live debut of her song “Let’s Get Married.” The track closed out the night alongside “Flowers” in a 10- to 15-minute encore that followed a roughly 90-minute main set.
A love song with a plot twist
The song wasn’t just a romantic stage moment; it’s a centerpiece of Miley’s latest era. She announced her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, in early September and released it on September 18. The record is her first for Atlantic Records, runs 10 tracks, and features collaborations with New York band Model/Actriz and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt. It also arrived with a rebrand: she has dropped the “Cyrus” and now goes simply by Miley.
Morando’s fingerprints are all over the project. Miley co-produced the album with a group of collaborators that includes Kid Harpoon, Michael Pollack and her fiancé. He also co-wrote and co-produced “Let’s Get Married,” a sweeping ode to their future together built on ABBA-style guitars and piano. The accompanying black-and-white video, directed by Mert Alas, stars the couple checking into West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont.
Bass Persuades follows her 2025 album Something Beautiful and 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation. The October concerts were a rare treat for fans, too. The two Hollywood Bowl nights marked her grand return to the live stage, twelve years after her last proper tour.
Meet Maxx Morando, the man marrying Miley
The romance traces back to 2021, when the 33-year-old former Disney Channel icon and the 28-year-old musician were spotted together behind the scenes of NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The pair went public that November at the Gucci Love Parade. Cyrus later revealed their story started with a blind date, joking that it was only blind on her end, not his.
She confirmed the engagement after debuting a diamond ring on Dec. 1, 2025, at the Los Angeles world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The milestone came six years after she and actor Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce; the former couple married in 2018 and split in 2019. Soon after the proposal, reports surfaced that Cyrus was considering eloping the second time around.
Music is the glue. Morando drummed for The Regrettes from 2015 to 2018, and in 2016 co-founded the L.A. rock band Liily, where he still plays. His studio partnership with Miley began when he produced two songs on Endless Summer Vacation, and the pair also worked together on Something Beautiful. “Handstand” was the first song they made together.
Unlike many celebrity partners, Morando keeps a low profile on social media, and Cyrus has said she’s been amazed at how much privacy the two have managed to protect.
His creative streak doesn’t stop at the drum kit. Back in September 2021, Cyrus told Vogue that Morando teamed up with designer Shane Kastl on a festival outfit covered in cartoon monsters. She called it “a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists.”