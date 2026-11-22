Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando exchange vows in a heartfelt poolside wedding
Singer and actor Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21, according to reports by People and Entertainment Tonight.
The 33-year-old Grammy winner and Morando, 28, reportedly exchanged vows outdoors beside a swimming pool, beneath an arch decorated with white flowers. Cyrus' mother, Tish, and sister Noah were among the guests, People reported.
The couple had kept their wedding plans largely private, with few details emerging about the ceremony. They had also hosted a rehearsal dinner on Friday, with Cyrus' stepsister Lily-Rose Purcell sharing pictures from the gathering on Instagram Stories.
The wedding appears to have reflected the couple's preference for a smaller celebration rather than a lavish Hollywood event.
In March 2026, a source told People that Cyrus and Morando were considering a "smaller and meaningful" wedding.
"Maxx is extremely private, and that's just not who he is," the source said, adding that the couple did not want a big traditional event or a large Hollywood production.
The rehearsal dinner also offered a glimpse of the celebrations. Photographs shared by Purcell showed tables decorated with crimson flowers and a menu bearing the couple's initials, "M+M".
Cyrus and Morando began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date arranged through a mutual connection.
Cyrus spoke about their first meeting in a 2023 interview with British Vogue. Morando also recalled the unusual introduction in a July interview with Wonderland, saying they connected and "just never stopped hanging out".
The couple got engaged in October 2025 during a trip to Japan. Morando proposed in Kyoto, after the pair had visited Tokyo, he told Wonderland.
Their engagement became public in December 2025, when Cyrus appeared with a gold ring on her left hand while posing with Morando at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. She contributed the song "Dream as One" to the film.
Both Cyrus and Morando are musicians, and their relationship has also extended into their professional lives.
Morando has collaborated with Cyrus on her albums Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful.
In his interview with Wonderland, Morando also spoke about adjusting to the attention that comes with being in a relationship with one of the world's best-known pop stars.
This is Cyrus' second marriage. She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she met while filming the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song.
After an on-and-off relationship spanning several years, the couple married in 2018. They separated in 2019, and their divorce was finalised in 2020.
Cyrus and Morando's wedding marks a new chapter for the singer, who has largely kept her relationship with the musician away from the spotlight.