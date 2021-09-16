An Adurey Hepburn wax statue at Madame Tussauds. The attraction will open its doors in Dubai mid-October. Image Credit: Supplied

The wait is nearly over with Madame Tussauds Dubai officially opening its doors on October 14, two weeks after Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes the world to the UAE.

The iconic wax attraction will be located on Bluewaters Island, under the shadow of Ain Dubai, featuring statues of celebrities from around the world, including the Middle East. Some of the celebrities who will feature at the museum have already been unveiled with singers Balqees Fathi and Mohammed Assaf taking their place in history at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

This will be the first such attraction in the GCC and the 25th global edition of Madame Tussauds. According to a release, Madame Tussauds Dubai will be open all seven days with a special preview ticket offer unveiled where guests can book and visit the attraction to get a sneak peek inside on October 8 and 9.

Those wondering about entry prices, those 11 years and up will pay Dh135 for entry, children between 3 and 11 years pay Dh110 and those under three years enter for free. Tickets are on sale on the official website of Madame Tussauds Dubai.

What’s in store

The attraction will feature seven specially designed themed rooms (including a party area complete with an interactive dance floor) and a wax figure library that reads like a who’s who of international superstars.

The line-up of figures includes sports heroes such as Connor McGregor, historical figures including the Queen of England, models such as Cara Delevingne, actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, singers and many more. The iconic attraction will be home to 60 celebrities from around the world, including 16 figures from the Middle East, which includes Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Maya Diab, along with Assaf and Fathi.

Other prominent global icons to be featured there will include Hollywood’s leading celebs such as Tom Cruise, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Lawrence, Jackie Chan, along with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Sports will be represented by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, globally acclaimed musical icons such as Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Will Smith and Pharrell Williams, and the world’s top leaders such as former US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be featured.

Madame Tussauds first opened its doors in 1835 in London, and has nearly 200 years of heritage to its name. Each figure is created using the expertise of sculptors who use the same techniques immortalised by the famous Marie Tussaud.