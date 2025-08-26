Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli's infamous 'like' on her photo: 'I wish to keep getting this love'

Avneet Kaur addresses Kohli's Instagram 'like' controversy
Back in May, Avneet Kaur found herself trending for an unexpected reason: cricketer Virat Kohli liked her Instagram photo. The internet being the internet, went into overdrive. The trolling was so intense that Kohli had to step in and clarify the “like” fiasco.
Now, Kaur is finally giving her take—sort of. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Love in Vietnam, a reporter indirectly nudged her about the incident: “You get so much love from big celebrities, some even like your photos and follow you. What do you want to say on that?” Without missing a beat, Kaur quipped, “Milta rahe pyar, bus. Aur kya bolu main? (I wish I keep getting this love. What else I say?)”
The controversy wasn’t all bad for Kaur She reportedly gained over a million followers and bagged multiple brand deals in its wake. Meanwhile, Kohli, 36, had explained at the time: “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”
Kaur had wisely stayed mum on his statement back then.
Avneet Kaur began her journey on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and soon transitioned to acting, appearing in popular TV shows like Meri Maa and Chandra Nandini. She also showcased her versatility on reality programs such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Kitchen Champion. On the big screen, Kaur made her debut with Mardaani (2014) and recently took the lead in Tiku Weds Sheru (2023) opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
