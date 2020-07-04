Who says this isn’t going to be a superhero summer?
The UAE is paying tribute to ‘The Superheroes Behind the Masks’ at the movies as Dolby and Reel Cinemas celebrate the first responders on the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic.
As a mark of respect to the UAE’s healthcare community that is battling COVID-19, the short film documenting the spirit of courage of local medical staff will now show at all Dolby auditoriums prior to a film screening at Reel Cinemas.
The film approaches the pandemic from the observations of a doctor, a nurse and an administrator, who were part of the thousands of individuals in the fight against COVID-19.
Dolby has also announced it will distribute 700 premium tickets to the healthcare community as a gesture of gratitude for the incredible efforts of the UAE’s medical frontline heroes.