Dolby Screening-1593869706518
A new short film celebrates the frontline medical workers in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Who says this isn’t going to be a superhero summer?

The UAE is paying tribute to ‘The Superheroes Behind the Masks’ at the movies as Dolby and Reel Cinemas celebrate the first responders on the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Muhammed Aslam, Specialist Pulmonologist - International Modern Hospital-1593869709023
Dr Muhammed Aslam, Specialist Pulmonologist at International Modern Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

As a mark of respect to the UAE’s healthcare community that is battling COVID-19, the short film documenting the spirit of courage of local medical staff will now show at all Dolby auditoriums prior to a film screening at Reel Cinemas.

Ms. Fatima Khoory, Guest Relations Officer - International Modern Hospital-1593869713950
Fatima Khoort, Guest Relations Officer Image Credit: Supplied

The film approaches the pandemic from the observations of a doctor, a nurse and an administrator, who were part of the thousands of individuals in the fight against COVID-19.

Ms. Jhoella Garcia, Registered Nurse - International Modern Hospital-1593869711565
Jhoella Garcia, certified nurse in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Dolby has also announced it will distribute 700 premium tickets to the healthcare community as a gesture of gratitude for the incredible efforts of the UAE’s medical frontline heroes.

View gallery as list