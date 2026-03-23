In an interview with Today, Ledward said they believed he would recover despite the seriousness of the situation. “We both felt very sure that he would make it through. It was going to be a challenging moment, but something that he would come out on the other side of and be fine. They would do a surgery, he would do some chemo afterward, and he would be OK. There wasn’t much talk at all of the possibility of him not being OK on the other side of that.”