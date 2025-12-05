Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, star of Mortal Kombat and The Last Emperor, dies at 75

The original Mortal Kombat film earned over $100 million on a $20 million budget, a success Tagawa attributed to the timing of the video game’s popularity. “It was the perfect timing in that Mortal Kombat as a video game, at the time we did the film, was on number four or five and that the impact of the film certainly had to do with the build of the video games,” he said, also crediting director Paul W.S. Anderson for the film’s impact, as quoted by Deadline.