The concerts mark her first major return to stage in years following her health diagnosis
Dubai: Canadian singer Céline Dion has officially announced a 10-show concert residency at Paris La Défense Arena, scheduled from September 12 to October 14, 2026, the residency marks her first long series of live performances since 2019 and her first full-scale return since she stepped back from touring due to health challenges.
Dion had been absent from the stage for several years following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder. SPS causes significant muscle stiffness, painful spasms, and heightened sensitivity to noise, touch, and movement.
The condition affected her ability to walk, move, and sing, ultimately forcing her to cancel the remaining dates of her “Courage World Tour”, which had already been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While on the red carpet before I Am: Céline Dion documentary premiere “When life imposes something on you, you have two options: You deal with it, or you don’t.” She said referring to her approach toward living with SPS.
Medical experts note that SPS is extremely uncommon, affecting roughly one in a million people. Symptoms can vary in severity and can be triggered by external stimuli, making public performance especially difficult for those diagnosed.
Dion has reportedly undergone a combination of therapy, physical rehabilitation, and careful medical monitoring to manage her symptoms while preparing for her return to live performance.
In interviews, Dion has discussed the challenges of living with SPS, noting the ongoing impact on her daily life and performance abilities. “I haven’t beat the disease… I hope that we’ll find a miracle… but for now I have to learn to live with it.” She shared.
This comeback will take the form of a limited residency, with Dion set to perform 10 shows between September 12 and October 14, 2026. The schedule spans just over a month, with performances spaced out to accommodate rest and ongoing health management.
Fans are eagerly anticipating the comeback, with many expressing a mix of excitement and concern. While supporters are enthusiastic about the opportunity to see her perform again, there is also widespread concern about her wellbeing, with many hoping the residency schedule will allow her to perform comfortably while continuing to manage her condition.
In the video announcement shared online, Dion expressed her excitement about returning to the stage, saying: “This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris.”
Ticket presales are due to begin on April 7, 2026, followed by general sales opening on April 10, with strong demand expected for what will be her first extended run of live shows in several years.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji