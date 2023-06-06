Dubai: Are you a BTS fan based in the UAE waiting to order the group's 10th anniversary-special stamps? Good news – the stamps that opened pre-sale orders for Armys (BTS fans) in Korea last month can now be ordered by fans outside the country.
The K-pop group recently released the stamps in collaboration with Korea Post to commemorate the group's 10th anniversary.
The on-site sale of the stamps will begin on June 13, to mark exactly 10 years since the band debuted.
The group debuted in South Korea on June 13, 2013, with the single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’.
Covers of various albums throughout the band’s history have been chosen as the cover designs for the special commemorative stamps.
According to the Korea Post website, a combined 1.5 million stamps are available in 10 versions. Another 250,000 commemorative packets include one sheet of 10 stamps and one commemorative stamp book with BTS members' portraits.
The online pre-sale of the stamps, which opened for Korean fans on May 22, sold out online in just three hours.
The pre-order webpage (www.koreastamp.or.kr) for BTS fans abroad shows that a commemorative packet set is priced at KRW 20,000 (Dh56.50).
International shipping to the UAE will be an additional $22.08 (Dh81.10), so UAE fans will pay Dh136.41 when ordering the commemorative packet.
BTS will commemorate their 10th anniversary as a group on June 17 with a festival in Seoul. The band holds an annual festival, Festa, in their hometown each year, but this one will be especially big.
The event will take place in Yeouido, Seoul, and will be open to the public as well as the band’s fan Army. More information will be announced at a later date.
According to rollingstone.com: “In July, the group will release Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, an oral history of BTS written by journalist Myeongseok Kang. The memoir is set to arrive July 9, a nod to a big day in BTS history: The Army, their dedicated fan base, was founded on that date, which will be the fan group’s 10th anniversary.”