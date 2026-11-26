The dispute over the wedding winery had been going on for years
Nearly ten years after their marriage broke apart, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled the last major legal fight between them: The court battle over Chateau Miraval, the French wine estate where they married.
The former couple announced the settlement on Wednesday, AFP reported. In a joint statement, the two said they had resolved the matter out of court "in the best interests of our family." The brief statement, sent to US media, gave no details of the agreement. They also said that any remarks credited to unnamed "sources" in media reports did not come from either of them or from anyone close to them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the terms were not made public, but each side moved to dismiss its claims against the other.
From wedding venue to battleground
The couple first leased Miraval in 2008 and bought the historic estate three years later for a reported $28.4 million. They married in a private ceremony in its chapel in 2014. They had partnered with a family of winemakers in 2011 to produce a rosé, and the property, in France's Var region, became one of the main sources of conflict after the relationship ended.
The dispute started in 2021, when Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, the wine arm of the Stoli Group. Pitt sued her in 2022, arguing she had walked away from an arrangement under which he would buy her half of the winery. Jolie's side countered that talks collapsed because Pitt insisted she sign a nondisclosure agreement that would have barred her from speaking publicly about abuse allegations from before their split.
The settlement does not end every thread of the case. Pitt is still pursuing claims against Russian-born businessman Yuri Shefler and Tenute del Mondo, seeking a court order letting him buy Jolie's former shares at the valuation Shefler paid, plus damages.
A divorce that dragged on for years
The pair separated on September 15, 2016, a day after a flight from France to their Los Angeles home. Jolie filed for divorce citing the "health of the family." The FBI said in late 2016 that it would not investigate further, and no charges were brought. Pitt has denied being abusive. Details of the alleged in-flight altercation became public only years later, through Jolie's 2022 countersuit in the winery litigation.
A judge declared them legally single in 2019, but dividing assets and settling custody were handled separately. They finally signed off on divorce terms on December 30, 2024, with the settlement kept confidential.
The couple have six children: Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Several of them have reportedly stopped using their father's surname; Shiloh successfully petitioned to have Pitt's name removed from hers in 2024.
Pitt and Jolie met while playing married assassins in the 2005 hit Mr. & Mrs. Smith, at a time when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. As "Brangelina," they became one of Hollywood's most bankable and closely watched couples.