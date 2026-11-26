The former couple announced the settlement on Wednesday, AFP reported. In a joint statement, the two said they had resolved the matter out of court "in the best interests of our family." The brief statement, sent to US media, gave no details of the agreement. They also said that any remarks credited to unnamed "sources" in media reports did not come from either of them or from anyone close to them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the terms were not made public, but each side moved to dismiss its claims against the other.