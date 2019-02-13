But perhaps this is half of his point. Cohen shares the conviction of the British psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott that creativity depends on maintaining contact with the “still, silent spot” at the heart of the psyche; withdrawal into solitude, and the benefits this may bring, is one of the themes of his book. Perhaps, too, he seeks to make us, his readers, feel a little better about our fears when it comes to slobbery and distractedness by offering a sense of solidarity — and he’s certainly right to imagine we’re afraid. Moral disapprobation of apathy and collapse may be traced to medieval times and beyond. Though we’re a more secular society now, our feeling that those who cannot, or will not, work are putting themselves in some kind of spiritual danger is hard to shake off, even if this isn’t necessarily how we would articulate it.