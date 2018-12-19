Real disagreements on strategy also played their part. From almost the moment that Hitler invaded Russia, Stalin was demanding a “second front” in Western Europe to take pressure off his own forces. After the disaster of the British Expeditionary Force in 1939-40, Churchill was reluctant to send any army across the Channel unless it was so powerful that it had a strong chance of success. That meant waiting for a build-up of US divisions in England. But while the Americans were slow to send those troops, they also criticised the British for foot-dragging on the promised second front. It took much persuasion by Churchill to get them to accept his “Mediterranean strategy” (first North Africa, then Italy) — something carped at by American generals, and bitterly resented by Stalin.