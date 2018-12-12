“There is a very direct line,” he insists. “The first mass movement in the Soviet Union gathered around ecological issues, and Chernobyl was responsible for that. That was permissible under glasnost; Chernobyl and glasnost are one and the same. I’m not saying there would have been no glasnost without Chernobyl, but glasnost happened when it happened and how it happened because of Chernobyl. It exposed the culture of secrecy and it hit everybody. It didn’t just affect non-party members; it affected party members, the police, the KGB, everybody felt threatened and it suddenly became a legitimate concern of the entire society. Before that, there had been very few concerns that the entire society shared.”