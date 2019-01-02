Turbulence is structured as 12 linked stories, each of them presenting a brief glimpse into the life of a solitary air traveller. The characters brush past one another, their tales overlap, there is a sense of a narrative baton being passed from one story’s protagonist to the next. Szalay presents us with lives that are messy, stalked by the threat of disease or bankruptcy or domestic violence, lives in thrall to atavistic animal impulses yet suspended in hi-tech bubbles far above the earth. With its sweeping vision of a complex, interconnected world always in motion, it feels like Turbulence is attempting to do on a global scale what Szalay’s last book, All That Man Is, did for Europe: present us with a series of lives that feel at once profoundly particular and yet also emblematic, a portrait of our species at a time of crisis.