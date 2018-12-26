In fact, Appiah could have gone much further. Not only have many novels outstayed their welcome, but too many have been sloppily written. Many admired Haruki Murakami’s Killing Commendatore but I found the Japanese novelist’s prose so startlingly lazy, and his sentences so prone to repeating themselves, that I wondered whether any editor had actually read it. William Boyd’s Love is Blind is a thoroughly enjoyable historical caper, but I wish someone had firmly crossed out sentences such as: “You may leave home, but home never leaves you, he thought darkly”. And I can’t imagine that anyone at Irvine Welsh’s publisher has sat down with one of his manuscripts in years — the Trainspotting author’s most recent novel is the deplorable Dead Men’s Trousers.