Agnes Poirier’s Left Bank uses a wide-angle lens rather than Frenkel’s extreme close-up to look at France’s wartime experience, and postwar moral reckoning. The cast — Simone de Beauvoir, Jean-Paul Sartre, James Baldwin, Picasso, Miles Davis and many others — all wash up on the Left Bank of Paris, but Poirier keeps her book broader than its title, and the result (despite a bad introduction about “life-changing synergy”) is one of the most entertaining of the year. We learn that Sartre’s Being and Nothingness sold unexpectedly well in 1943, especially to housewives. “Since the book weighed exactly one kilogram, people were simply using it as a weight, as the usual copper weights had disappeared to be sold on the black market.”