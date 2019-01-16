Like Hanif’s previous two novels, Red Birds is full of dark comedy and witty eviscerations of war and the singular way it draws out human ugliness. However, satire relies on a veneer of sincerity: the reader alone observes absurdities that the characters believe in and live by; the author doesn’t help out directly. In Red Birds, the insane internal logic that we might observe on our own is explained to us by the omniscient philosopher dog. Certainly Mutt’s voice is enjoyable, and he’d make an excellent essayist, but he is all high aphorism. “If you are cooperating with the people who destroy your houses, it can have tragic results,” he tells us, even as we’re seeing that plainly for ourselves. “The atrocities they have committed with the language,” he marvels. When he’s not living out some tragic slapstick, he says things like: “This is not how distribution of wealth works in post-war economies.”