By the end of the opening sentence of Andrew Miller’s new novel, we’re already knee-deep in fictional territory he has made his own. It’s not just the sheer muddiness of the mud — almost a character in its own right in his 2011 Pure, the story of the excavation of an overflowing cemetery in pre-Revolutionary Paris. It’s the way in which, even when his plots are briskly ticking along, there’s no thinning out of sensory texture. A room is “scented with the soft smell of itself — wood, old fabrics, the coal-breath of the fireplace”. John Lacroix, the soldier who recovers to become the novel’s central character, feels “time slipping like honey through muslin” as he stares out to sea from the deck of the merchant brig on which he’s escaping incognito from Bristol to Glasgow.